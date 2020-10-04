1/1
DALE BRUMBAUGH
1963 - 2020
Dale Brumbaugh

57, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born July 30, 1963 in Prince George, MD. Dale loved playing cards, tinkering in his garage and traveling. He also loved his dogs, Nova and Prince.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Brumbaugh; infant brother, Steven Brumbaugh; and mother-in-law, Sheri Davis.

Dale loved his family and will be dearly missed by his wife of 30 years, Angel; daughters: Nicole Brumbaugh, Marki Brumbaugh and Michael-Ann (Will) Patrick; grandchildren, Karlee Brumbaugh and Aleigha Brumbaugh; mother, Marianna; and brother, Chris Brumbaugh; father-in-law, Fred "O" Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines are in place and mask are required. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
OCT
6
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
