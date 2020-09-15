1/
Dale D. Millard
1947 - 2020
Dale D. Millard

Age 72 of Canton died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 while vacationing in Michigan. Born Oct. 31, 1947 in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Raymond and Violet (Closterman) Petri. Dale was a Canton resident for the past 37 years and retired from the Hoover Company.

She is survived by her husband, James L. Millard Jr; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tracy and Troy Swiney, Michelle and Scott Edwards; two step sons and spouses, James III and Sara Millard, Brad and Tiff Millard; one step daughter, Amber Millard; eight grandchildren, Paige, Evi, Reese, James IV, Carlie, Bryson, Sophia and Mateo.

All services will be private.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 15, 2020.
