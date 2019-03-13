Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
Dale Dowdell 1943-2019

76, of Carrollton passed away early Tuesday morning March 12, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A son of the late Fred and Viola Sell Dowdell, he was born February 9, 1943 in Canton, Ohio. Dale was a member of the Carroll County Antique Collectors Club and the United Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, the former Connie Reed; two daughters, Christine Dowdell of Minerva and Sherry (David) Rader of North East Maryland; two step-sons, Kenny Tinlin of Carrollton and Dale (Bobbie Jo) Tinlin of Carrollton; two grandchildren; sister, Karen (Dave) Johnson of Carrollton; and nephew, Roy (Carla) Dowdell II of New Philadelphia. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy G. Dowdell.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Lewis Johnston officiating. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Funeral home.

Dodds Funeral Home

330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019
