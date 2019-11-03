The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Beatty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale E. Beatty


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale E. Beatty Obituary
Dale E. Beatty

age 89, of Perry Township passed away on November 1, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1930, in Mannington, West Virginia; a son of the late Russell and Margaret (Crim) Beatty. He graduated from Fairmount State College and received his MA from West Virginia University. Dale served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. He had a 35 year career in public education. He served as Principal of Perry High School and concluded his career in 1985 as Assistant Superintendent of West Branch School District. In Dale's free time, he enjoyed hunting and golf. He was an avid sports fan especially of Perry High School Athletics.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty A. Beatty, and brother James P. Beatty. He is survived by his children Greg Beatty, Chris (Mike Brown) Beatty, Dale Beatty, Kelly Beatty, and Scott (Amy) Beatty; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and special companion dog Muffin.

A private family service will be held. Final resting place will be at North Lawn Cemetery.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now