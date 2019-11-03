|
Dale E. Beatty
age 89, of Perry Township passed away on November 1, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1930, in Mannington, West Virginia; a son of the late Russell and Margaret (Crim) Beatty. He graduated from Fairmount State College and received his MA from West Virginia University. Dale served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. He had a 35 year career in public education. He served as Principal of Perry High School and concluded his career in 1985 as Assistant Superintendent of West Branch School District. In Dale's free time, he enjoyed hunting and golf. He was an avid sports fan especially of Perry High School Athletics.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, wife Betty A. Beatty, and brother James P. Beatty. He is survived by his children Greg Beatty, Chris (Mike Brown) Beatty, Dale Beatty, Kelly Beatty, and Scott (Amy) Beatty; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and special companion dog Muffin.
A private family service will be held. Final resting place will be at North Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 3, 2019