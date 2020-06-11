Dale E Giesberger
age 85, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at University of Chicago Medical Center. Born June 16, 1934 to the late Charles Giesberger and Elizabeth (Whiteleather) Giesberger in Irondale, Ohio. Following graduation from Dalton High School, Dale served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Alaska. A distinguished member of the All Army Pistol Team, Dale traveled across the United States competing in a multitude of shooting competitions and earned the distinguished shooting medal. He returned to Ohio to attend Malone University. Following Malone, Dale came home to West Township, Columbiana County, Ohio, where he became and remained an integral part of his Uncle Wig and Aunt Marge Whiteleather's Family Farm. Simultaneously, he worked at Sugardale in Canton, Ohio.
Dale's passion for farming, gardening, and nature were an ever present part of who he was. He spent most summers with his hands in the dirt and a dog at his heels. An avid reader, Dale's quest for knowledge was not limited by subject. He read prose, poetry, biographies, historical texts, and every newspaper he could get his hands on. His inquisitive nature was reflected in his wit and the sparkle in his eye. Later in his life, Dale's wisdom and knowledge carried him to Chicago to pursue a position with the Chicago Board of Trade. He specialized in commodities and held his seat until the end.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Walter; sister, Valerie, and niece, Amy Noble (David Noble). He is survived by his brother, David L. Geisberger (Fran); nephew, David A. (Kris); several great nieces and great nephews, and the families of Marjorie and Ludwig Whiteleather.
Funeral services will be presided over by David Noble at Moultrie Chapel 23577 St. Rte. 172, (Moultrie) Minerva, OH 44657 at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, with burial to immediately follow in the family plot at Moultrie Cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.