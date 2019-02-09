Dale E. Radtka



age 77, of Perry Twp., passed away on February 7, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1941 in Massillon, to the late William and Mildred (Snyder) Radtka. He was a 1959 graduate of Washington High School. He married Gloria Rae Kaufman on October 18, 1969 and they shared 46 years together until her passing on November 14, 2015. Dale served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He worked for Timken Roller Bearing for 41 years, retiring as a CNC Operator. He enjoyed his grandkids, watching his son Dale bowl, loved watching classic TV shows, anything with Wrestling and could quote memorable lines from TV shows and movies. He will forever be remembered as a very caring person and a dedicated member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.



Dale is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Susan Radtka Jr. and Brian and Roxanne Radtka; his grandchildren: Hayley, Gage and Piper Radtka; his brother and sister-in-law, William and Carolyn Radtka; as well as a host of family and friends.



A Celebration of Dale's life will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph Twp. Donations in Dale's memory can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019