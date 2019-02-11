The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
DALE E. RADTKA


1941 - 2019
DALE E. RADTKA Obituary
Dale E. Radtka

A Celebration of Dale's life will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon.

The family will receive friends at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Randolph Twp. Donations in Dale's memory can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019
