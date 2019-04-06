The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
Navarre, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Clement's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Merry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Edward Merry


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale Edward Merry Obituary
Dale Edward Merry 1930-2019

89, of Navarre, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born in Caldwell, Ohio on January 19, 1930 to the late Jesse and Mildred (Nau) Merry. He married the love of his life, Mary Schehl on September 16, 1950. Dale worked for over 45 years and retired from the Timken Company as a supervisor. He was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish where he helped as an usher and was a part of their Men's Club. He also belonged to the K of C. Dale enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time in his garden and wood working. He also took many family trips canoeing and fishing. When Dale wasn't outside or busy with his carpentry, you could find him making wine or singing. His greatest passion in life was his family. He was a dedicated husband, a loving father and an amazing grandfather.

Dale will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years, Mary Merry; children, Gail (John Glenn) Merry, Steve (Vicki) Merry and Tom (Lisa) Merry; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Cynthia (Myron) Law, Bill (Janet) Merry), Marilyn Merry and Barbara (Carlos) Tucker. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his grandson, Luke and siblings, Dorothy Schott, James Merry, Jesse Merry, Ruth Handschumacher and Richard Merry.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 am at Holy Family Parish in Navarre. Burial will follow at St. Clement's Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now