Dale Edward Merry 1930-2019



89, of Navarre, passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born in Caldwell, Ohio on January 19, 1930 to the late Jesse and Mildred (Nau) Merry. He married the love of his life, Mary Schehl on September 16, 1950. Dale worked for over 45 years and retired from the Timken Company as a supervisor. He was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish where he helped as an usher and was a part of their Men's Club. He also belonged to the K of C. Dale enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time in his garden and wood working. He also took many family trips canoeing and fishing. When Dale wasn't outside or busy with his carpentry, you could find him making wine or singing. His greatest passion in life was his family. He was a dedicated husband, a loving father and an amazing grandfather.



Dale will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years, Mary Merry; children, Gail (John Glenn) Merry, Steve (Vicki) Merry and Tom (Lisa) Merry; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Cynthia (Myron) Law, Bill (Janet) Merry), Marilyn Merry and Barbara (Carlos) Tucker. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his grandson, Luke and siblings, Dorothy Schott, James Merry, Jesse Merry, Ruth Handschumacher and Richard Merry.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 am at Holy Family Parish in Navarre. Burial will follow at St. Clement's Cemetery.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary