Dale Everette FenstemakerPassed away at home on May 21, 2020. He was born May 1, 1945 to the late Homer and Martha (Bosler) Fenstemaker. He was a long-time member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors and anything antique. He was a twenty-five-year cancer survivor and supported many charities.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Russell Fenstemaker and sisters, Mae Kahler and Vera Harsh. He is survived by his four children, Holly (Danny) Wyatt, Kristi (Tim) Crouch, Amy Fenstemaker and Jim (Autumn) Fenstemaker; eight grandchildren; sister, Connie (Dan) Weber; and close friends, Robert (Beth) Campbell and Linda Burns.There will be no services at his request. Any donations can be made to the charity of your choosing that is closest to your heart. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online atHeritage Cremation Society330-875-5770