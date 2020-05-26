Dale Everette Fenstemaker
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Everette Fenstemaker

Passed away at home on May 21, 2020. He was born May 1, 1945 to the late Homer and Martha (Bosler) Fenstemaker. He was a long-time member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, being outdoors and anything antique. He was a twenty-five-year cancer survivor and supported many charities.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Russell Fenstemaker and sisters, Mae Kahler and Vera Harsh. He is survived by his four children, Holly (Danny) Wyatt, Kristi (Tim) Crouch, Amy Fenstemaker and Jim (Autumn) Fenstemaker; eight grandchildren; sister, Connie (Dan) Weber; and close friends, Robert (Beth) Campbell and Linda Burns.

There will be no services at his request. Any donations can be made to the charity of your choosing that is closest to your heart. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved