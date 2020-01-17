|
Dale F. Miller
69, of North Canton, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Aultman Compassionate Care after an extended illness. Born January 10, 1951 in Lake Worth, FL., to the late Edward and Phyllis (Horning) Miller, graduated from Lake Worth HS in 1968, then moved up to Canton, OH and attended the University of Akron. An Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War and Desert Storm, Dale served with the 350th Evacuation Hospital. He also served in the Army Reserves. Dale worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired from there after 32 years. During retirement he enjoyed working part-time at The Sanctuary Golf Course. He was active in various groups at Faith United Methodist Church, a member of the VFW, American Legion #0044, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2223; Dale enjoyed volunteering for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, fishing and golfing.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bethanne (Morrison) Miller; daughters: Kelli (Brian) Liddle of North Canton, Christine (Jason) Smith of East Sparta, and Angela Miller of Canton; grandchildren: Peyton, Mason, Cason, Laken, Jaycee and Dakotah; sister, Marilyn (Dennis) Steenrod of Canton; brothers, Edward (Judy) Miller of Canton and Howard (Janet) Miller of Encinitas, California. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Spencer.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton, with Rev. Cara Stultz-Costello officiating. Interment will be in North Canton Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, January 19th., from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 300 Ninth St. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. You may sign the guest book at:
arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 17, 2020