The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DALE MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE F. MILLER


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DALE F. MILLER Obituary
Dale F. Miller

69, of North Canton, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Aultman Compassionate Care after an extended illness. Born January 10, 1951 in Lake Worth, FL., to the late Edward and Phyllis (Horning) Miller, graduated from Lake Worth HS in 1968, then moved up to Canton, OH and attended the University of Akron. An Army veteran of the Persian Gulf War and Desert Storm, Dale served with the 350th Evacuation Hospital. He also served in the Army Reserves. Dale worked for the U.S. Postal Service and retired from there after 32 years. During retirement he enjoyed working part-time at The Sanctuary Golf Course. He was active in various groups at Faith United Methodist Church, a member of the VFW, American Legion #0044, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2223; Dale enjoyed volunteering for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, fishing and golfing.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bethanne (Morrison) Miller; daughters: Kelli (Brian) Liddle of North Canton, Christine (Jason) Smith of East Sparta, and Angela Miller of Canton; grandchildren: Peyton, Mason, Cason, Laken, Jaycee and Dakotah; sister, Marilyn (Dennis) Steenrod of Canton; brothers, Edward (Judy) Miller of Canton and Howard (Janet) Miller of Encinitas, California. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Spencer.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church in North Canton, with Rev. Cara Stultz-Costello officiating. Interment will be in North Canton Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, January 19th., from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home 4817 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44709. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 300 Ninth St. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DALE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Download Now