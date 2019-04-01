|
Dale L. Muskopf
94, of Dover, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at
Truman Hospice House. He was born at Beach City, the son of the late Walter and Ruth Stahl Muskopf. He was a WW II Army Veteran of the 104th Division had been awarded both the Bronze and Silver Stars, He retired from National Grange Insurance as regional manager and later was employed at Miller and Miller of Dover. Dale also raised Christmas trees and sold them in the Beach City area. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and American Legion both of Beach City and Elks of New Philadelphia.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Samuels whom he married Dec. 226, 1967, two daughters Peggy (Steve) Gibbs of Massillon, Carla (Bill) Barnett of Magnolia, One son, John (Susan) Muskopf of Wooster, eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, two stepsons Scott and Steven Berzon, one stepdaughter Janice Berzon and brother-in-law, Cyriel Boelens. He is preceded by two sisters and brother-in-law, one stepdaughter and one stepson.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City. Friends may call one hour prior to service Tuesday. Interment will be made in South Lawn Cemetery, Beach City. Condolences may be made to
Published in The Repository on Apr. 1, 2019