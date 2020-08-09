Dale L. WardleTogether AgainAge 87, of Louisville, passed away Friday August 7, 2020 in St. Joseph Care Center. He was born July 31, 1933 in Canton to the late Ray and Rowena (Vincent) Wardle. Dale was a 1951 graduate of East Canton High School and attended Kent State University. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. He retired from The Timken Company after 33 years of service. Dale was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Catholic Parish where he formerly served as an usher. He was a founding member and former manager of the Mapleton Gun Club for 60 years, member of the Lowell D. Oberly American Legion post #667, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Osnaburg Historical Society, Foltz Community Center, NRA, ATA and the ECHS Alumni Association. Dale enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid outdoorsman.He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan F. Wardle in 2020; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob and Bonnie Brunin, Mary Brunin. Dale is survived by five children, James Wardle, Robert (Jiny) Wardle, Michael (Linda) Wardle, Kathryn (Vincent) Davala and Mark (Marcy) Wardle; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Wardle (fiancé, Sara), Lindsay, Brandon, Madelyn, Mallory, Michael, Matthew Wardle and Emily Davala; his sister, Patricia Wardle.A private family service will be conducted in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. A celebration of both Dale and Joan's life will be at a future time when current restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, St. Benedict Catholic Church or St. Joseph Care Center. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atSanders330-488-0222