1/1
Dale L. Wardle
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale L. Wardle

Together Again

Age 87, of Louisville, passed away Friday August 7, 2020 in St. Joseph Care Center. He was born July 31, 1933 in Canton to the late Ray and Rowena (Vincent) Wardle. Dale was a 1951 graduate of East Canton High School and attended Kent State University. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran. He retired from The Timken Company after 33 years of service. Dale was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Catholic Parish where he formerly served as an usher. He was a founding member and former manager of the Mapleton Gun Club for 60 years, member of the Lowell D. Oberly American Legion post #667, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Osnaburg Historical Society, Foltz Community Center, NRA, ATA and the ECHS Alumni Association. Dale enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid outdoorsman.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan F. Wardle in 2020; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob and Bonnie Brunin, Mary Brunin. Dale is survived by five children, James Wardle, Robert (Jiny) Wardle, Michael (Linda) Wardle, Kathryn (Vincent) Davala and Mark (Marcy) Wardle; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Wardle (fiancé, Sara), Lindsay, Brandon, Madelyn, Mallory, Michael, Matthew Wardle and Emily Davala; his sister, Patricia Wardle.

A private family service will be conducted in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. A celebration of both Dale and Joan's life will be at a future time when current restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, St. Benedict Catholic Church or St. Joseph Care Center. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved