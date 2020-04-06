|
Dale Lee Riter
age 65 of Canton, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Dale was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 25, 1954 to Ernie and Mary (Williams) Riter. Dale was a member of the Sandy Valley Church of God. He was employed by an Excavating Company.
Dale is survived by his wife of 26 years, Velma Riter of Canton; two sons: Richard (Janet) Riter, of Hattiesburg, MD, and James Riter of Florida; two daughters, Missy Cutter of Oxon Hill, MD and Brandie (Gregg) Starry of Orlando, FL; two step-sons, Jack Mayle of Minerva and Jessie Mayle of Canton; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers: Keith of Canton, Ron (Judy) of Burgettstown PA, Guy of Moundsville, WV, and Dave (Judy) of Ashville, NC; and two sisters, Phyllis (Tom) Cain of Imperial, PA, and Ruth Baranowski of Ellicott MD. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Patchin; and two brothers: Jay and Ernie Jr.
Due to current circumstances, there are no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may express their condolences on our website:
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2020