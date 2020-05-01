Dale Maurice Shetler
1931 - 2020
Dale Maurice Shetler

of Massillon, passed away on April 29, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on September 26, 1931 to the late Walter and Bernice (Jones) Shetler. Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Massillon DAV. He was a graduate of Navarre High School and Case Institute of Technology. He worked as a mechanical engineer for Griscom Russell as well as Babcock and Wilcox. Dale played Varsity Basketball at Case and with Company BB in the Army. Dale was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Massillon and attended Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church of Navarre.

He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Rebecca (Tome) Sekulovski of Rochester, MI and Susan DiNarda of Louisville, OH; granddaughters Alexandra (Andrew) Capers, Lindsay Hall and Alyssa Sekulovski; and a sister Twila Shetler. Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Carole (Wilhelm) Shetler; and a brother Marion Shetler.

Due to current social distancing orders, a private family graveside service will be held at East Union Lawn Cemetery on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10 am. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fohl United Methodist Church.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Graveside service
East Union Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
