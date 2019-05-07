Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Fals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale R. Fals


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale R. Fals Obituary
Dale R. Fals

69, of North Lawrence passed away on May 6, 2019. Dale graduated from Tuslaw High School 1967. Dale was very gifted mechanically and was self-employed. He always welcomed the opportunity to help people and especially used his ability to fix things for others and share time, visits and conversations. He dedicated close to fifty years serving in different capacities with the North Lawrence Fire Department. He made many friends in many places because of this countless acts of kindness. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Fals and Martha (Faber) Fals. He is survived by sister, Mary (Thomas Spencer) Fals and Robert D. Fals.

Calling Hours will be on WEDNESDAY, May 8th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Memorial Service will be held on THURSDAY, May 9th at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. with Rev. Virginia Birks officiating. A private interment at Newmans Creek Cemetery will occur later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now