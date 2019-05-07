|
Dale R. Fals
69, of North Lawrence passed away on May 6, 2019. Dale graduated from Tuslaw High School 1967. Dale was very gifted mechanically and was self-employed. He always welcomed the opportunity to help people and especially used his ability to fix things for others and share time, visits and conversations. He dedicated close to fifty years serving in different capacities with the North Lawrence Fire Department. He made many friends in many places because of this countless acts of kindness. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Fals and Martha (Faber) Fals. He is survived by sister, Mary (Thomas Spencer) Fals and Robert D. Fals.
Calling Hours will be on WEDNESDAY, May 8th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Memorial Service will be held on THURSDAY, May 9th at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. with Rev. Virginia Birks officiating. A private interment at Newmans Creek Cemetery will occur later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019