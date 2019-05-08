Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
1949 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dale R. Fals Obituary
Dale R. Fals

Calling Hours will be on WEDNESDAY, May 8th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Memorial Service will be held on THURSDAY, May 9th at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. with Rev. Virginia Birks officiating. A private interment at Newmans Creek Cemetery will occur later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019
