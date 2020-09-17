Dale Randy Mayle
age 63, died peacefully in his Canton home on Sept. 12 after a short but courageous fight with cancer. As in his life, he was surrounded by loved ones. Dale was born in Canton to Thurman and Doris Mayle. After graduating from Hoover High School in 1975, he enlisted in the Navy and served for four years. He then settled in Richmond, Texas, about 30 miles outside of Houston, and raised three daughters with his ex-wife, Sarah. He obtained an associate's degree from Wharton County Junior College and worked at Texas Instruments in Stafford, Texas, for 33 years. Throughout his life, Dale enjoyed time on the water and was an avid fisherman. He was handy and, as a point of pride, preferred repairing something to replacing it. This attitude extended beyond his own home, to the benefit of his friends and family members. After retiring, Dale returned to Canton. His final years, focused on building a life with his partner Sharon, remodeling his home, and spending time with his family, were truly his happiest.
He is survived by his daughters Tory (Danny) Goode, Jessica Mayle (Scott Stirling), and Eden Mayle; grandchildren Fallon, Russell, Mika, and Caroline; partner Sharon Milnes; ex-wife and the mother of his children Sarah Mayle; siblings Debra Cox, Marsha McCauley, Louetta Tabler, Brenda Greenawalt, Cynthia Maley, Lori Ittner, and Todd Mayle; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Suzetta Clendenin and Nancy Mayle.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of sending flowers, please wear a mask and vote on Nov. 3. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721