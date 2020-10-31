Dale Rappage 83, of Louisville, OH, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born December 12, 1936, in Wakefield, OH, to the late William Thomas and Elva Estelle (Herbert) Rapp. Dale was retired from the Timken Co, after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Louisville F.O.E, the United Steel Workers Union and he was an avid outdoorsman.Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nyda (Noftsinger) Rapp; two daughters, Kelly (Kenny) Pape, Michelle Allour; two sons, William "BJ" (Laura) Rapp, Tim Rapp; a sister, Linda Pase; a brother, Dean Rapp; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. F.O.E. services will be 5:30 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Dale will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at:Stier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414