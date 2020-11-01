Dale Rapp



Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Brown officiating.



Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. F.O.E. services will be 5:30 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Dale will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at:



www.stierisraelfuneralhome



.com



Stier-Israel Funeral Home



330-875-1414



