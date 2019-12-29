Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for DALE GRAVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE Ronald GRAVES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DALE Ronald GRAVES Obituary
Dale Ronald Graves

age 61, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Canton, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Dale was born in Canton to the late Ronald and Marilyn (Cooper) Graves. He was a graduate of Malone College and worked as a stockbroker and real estate appraiser. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Graves.

He is survived by his brother, Keith and sister-in-law, Ayako Graves; one niece and one nephew.

Funeral services were private for the family with interment in North Lawn Cemetery. You may sign the guest book at:

arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold /Canton

330-456-7292
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DALE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -