|
|
Dale Ronald Graves
age 61, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Canton, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Dale was born in Canton to the late Ronald and Marilyn (Cooper) Graves. He was a graduate of Malone College and worked as a stockbroker and real estate appraiser. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Graves.
He is survived by his brother, Keith and sister-in-law, Ayako Graves; one niece and one nephew.
Funeral services were private for the family with interment in North Lawn Cemetery. You may sign the guest book at:
arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold /Canton
330-456-7292
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019