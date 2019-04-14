|
|
Dale Smith Campbell
age 86 of Alliance, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born May 16, 1932 in Germano, Ohio to the late Jesse and Mary Neva (Smith) Campbell. Dale was a 1950 graduate of Minerva High School. He belonged to the FFA and was active in 4-H. He earned State Future Farmer recognition his junior year. He was a member and Deacon of the Freeburg Church of the Brethren. He belonged to the Farm Bureau and served on the board of directors for NOBA. He enjoyed attending numerous sporting events for his grandchildren and attending tractor pulls. He also enjoyed visiting with his nephews, who now run the farm. Dale was an Army veteran and served time in Okinawa.
After his discharge from the Army he returned home to the farm and married Joan Wartluft on June 28th, 1959. They were blessed with five children, Bonnie (Gary) Karlen, Edwin (Mary Ann) Campbell, Marlene Estock, Melissa (Scott) Grossenbacher, Barbara (John) English; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dale was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene, Neal, Bert, twin brothers, Bruce and Brice, twin sisters, Anna May Betz and Betty Faye Campbell.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Freeburg Church of the Brethren with Pastor Mike Zellers and Connor English officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Dale will be laid to rest in Freeburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeburg Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019