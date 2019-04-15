|
Dale Smith Campbell
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Freeburg Church of the Brethren with Pastor Mike Zellers and Connor English officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Dale will be laid to rest in Freeburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeburg Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2019
