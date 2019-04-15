Home

Dale Smith Campbell


1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dale Smith Campbell Obituary
Dale Smith Campbell

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Freeburg Church of the Brethren with Pastor Mike Zellers and Connor English officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. Dale will be laid to rest in Freeburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeburg Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2019
