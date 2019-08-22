Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Resources
More Obituaries for DALE BURLINGAME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE W. BURLINGAME


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DALE W. BURLINGAME Obituary
Dale W. Burlingame

Age 77, of Canton, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born Nov. 19, 1941 in Canton, a son of the late John and Juanita (Freeman) Burlingame, and resided most of his life in Canton, and also went to Florida for several winters. Dale was a 1959 graduate of McKinley High School, where he played basketball. He was retired from Chase Bank where he was a maintenance foreman, and he was an excellent carpenter for several contracting companies. He was a member of Carpenters Local #285. Dale served in the U. S. Air Force from 1961-65 during the Vietnam War.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou (Riffle) Burlingame, on Feb. 10, 2018, and three brothers, Jerry, Kenny, and Darrell Burlingame. Dale is survived by two daughters, and sons-in-law, Janice and Brent Holzopfel, and Jennifer and Gary Fraleigh, and three grandchildren, Hannah and Ben Holzopfel and Andrew Fraleigh; four step-children, Tim (Shirley) Riffle, Sheila Riffle, Pam (Ray) Waers, and Tamara Riffle; and one brother, Ronald Burlingame.

According to his wishes there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Military Honors. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DALE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now