Dale W. Burlingame
Age 77, of Canton, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. He was born Nov. 19, 1941 in Canton, a son of the late John and Juanita (Freeman) Burlingame, and resided most of his life in Canton, and also went to Florida for several winters. Dale was a 1959 graduate of McKinley High School, where he played basketball. He was retired from Chase Bank where he was a maintenance foreman, and he was an excellent carpenter for several contracting companies. He was a member of Carpenters Local #285. Dale served in the U. S. Air Force from 1961-65 during the Vietnam War.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou (Riffle) Burlingame, on Feb. 10, 2018, and three brothers, Jerry, Kenny, and Darrell Burlingame. Dale is survived by two daughters, and sons-in-law, Janice and Brent Holzopfel, and Jennifer and Gary Fraleigh, and three grandchildren, Hannah and Ben Holzopfel and Andrew Fraleigh; four step-children, Tim (Shirley) Riffle, Sheila Riffle, Pam (Ray) Waers, and Tamara Riffle; and one brother, Ronald Burlingame.
According to his wishes there will be no visitation or services. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Military Honors. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019