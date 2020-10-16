1/1
Dale Walton
{ "" }
Dale Walton

90, of Canton passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born August 12, 1930 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to the late Ellsworth and Edna Walton. Prior to joining the Catholic Church Dale was a 32nd degree Mason and was a member of William McKinley Lodge #431. Dale is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Canton. He retired from Timken Roller Bearing Company after 32 years of service. Dale was a great auto mechanic and enjoyed fishing, boating and loved being with his family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Walton and sister, Betty Westfall. Dale is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Karen (Jack) Thomas and son, Daniel Walton; grandchildren, Daniel Walton Jr., Derek Walton, Mary (Jason) Ripley and Kristina (Bailey) Bunnell; great grandchildren, Dakota Walton, Dustin Walton, Jack Walton, Hannah Walton, Clayton Bunnell, James Bunnell, Laine Ripley and Jaci Ripley.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at St. Joseph Catholic Church Canton with Msgr., Frank A. Carfagna celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44708. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arraignments. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2020.
