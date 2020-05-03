Dallas B. Barnhouseage 95, died April 26, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, Ohio, to the late Samuel D. and Lulu B. (Hadsell) Barnhouse. Mr. Barnhouse held a Business Administration Degree from Canton Actual Business College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management for the University of Akron. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a contributor to the committees for establishing and publishing accounting standard practices. Mr. Barnhouse served eleven years on the boards of Timken Mercy Medical Center and five years on the supervisory board of Walsh University, chairing the annual fund drive once a year. Mr. Barnhouse retired from the Hoover Company in 1989 with 38 years of service. He joined Hoover in the Industrial Engineering Department and retired as CFO Sr. V.P. finance and Corp Secretary. He previously worked at Hercules Engines, Arch Baker CPA and Union Metal. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Brookside Country Club and Bear's Paw Country Club of Naples, Florida. Mr. Barnhouse was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing bridge and was a world traveler both for the Hoover Company and with his wife in retirement.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, H. Donald Barnhouse of Spokane, Washington; sisters, Betty Ann Kyle of Mansfield, Ohio and Jessie L. Deluco of Rome, New York. Mr. Barnhouse is survived by his wife, Joyce P. (Stafford) Barnhouse.You may sign the guestbook at:Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver330-455-0349