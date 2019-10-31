|
|
Dan A. Geiger
68, of Jackson Township, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He was born June 11, 1951 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Bill and Anna Geiger. Dan was a self-made man from as early on childhood when was a paper boy and bought his first bike at the age of 8 years old. Dan was employed with the Hoover Company prior to him establishing Jackson Collison Center Inc. He loved to travel and was a collector and worked on vintage cars and trucks. Dan also built a bar from wood that he collected from 18th century mansion.
Dan is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lori; daughter, Christy Geiger; and son, Brandon Blattman; grandchildren: Landon Nicholson, Madison Dorost, Jackson Craig and Brooklyn Blattman; beloved dog, Suzie; brothers, Bill and Craig Geiger and his many Bud Ros. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Michael Shane a beloved friend and loyal employee who worked alongside Dan for many years and was a monumental asset in establishing Jackson Collison Center Inc.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019