Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan McHenry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan "NIPS" McHenry


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan "NIPS" McHenry Obituary
Dan "NIPS" McHenry

Danniel Phillip McHenry, age 63, born on January 7, 1957 and died on April 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1976 graduate of Lehman High School where he was active in the marching and concert bands playing the tuba, and had worked at Diebold Nixdorf. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, dog lover and loved to make people laugh with his sense of humor.

Survived by his longtime love, Gail Rice, Mother Sally (Jon) McHenry-Moomaw, sisters, Vickey (Mike) Isenbarg, Vallery (Randy) Williams and Karen McHenry, brother, John R. (Betty L) McHenry, nephews, Andrew and Aaron Smitley and John McHenry Jr, and great-nephew Aiden McHenry. Preceded in death by his father, Richard D. McHenry. Special thank you to his friends Kenny Roth, Spud Scott, Randy Kelly, Mike Cook, Howard Garmier and many other friends.

Services will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. Private Burial will be in the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Donations to the Stark County Humane Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -