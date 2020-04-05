|
Dan "NIPS" McHenry
Danniel Phillip McHenry, age 63, born on January 7, 1957 and died on April 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1976 graduate of Lehman High School where he was active in the marching and concert bands playing the tuba, and had worked at Diebold Nixdorf. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, dog lover and loved to make people laugh with his sense of humor.
Survived by his longtime love, Gail Rice, Mother Sally (Jon) McHenry-Moomaw, sisters, Vickey (Mike) Isenbarg, Vallery (Randy) Williams and Karen McHenry, brother, John R. (Betty L) McHenry, nephews, Andrew and Aaron Smitley and John McHenry Jr, and great-nephew Aiden McHenry. Preceded in death by his father, Richard D. McHenry. Special thank you to his friends Kenny Roth, Spud Scott, Randy Kelly, Mike Cook, Howard Garmier and many other friends.
Services will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. Private Burial will be in the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Donations to the Stark County Humane Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020