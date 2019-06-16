|
|
Dana M. Marcum
Age 67, of East Sparta, passed away Friday June 14, 2019 in her home. She was born May 28, 1952 in Buckhannon, W.Va. Dana was formerly employed by CMA for 11 years. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Tomey; one brother, Roger Tomey; grandson, Auston Kincaid. Dana is survived by her husband, Gerald Richard Marcum to whom she was married 50 years; three children, Debbie (Jerry) Eversole, Richard (Lisa) Marcum and Dawn (Kenneth) Ross; two grandsons, Tristen Kincaid and Cody Marcum; four sisters, Mary, Arlena, Eileen and Barb; five brothers, James, Frederick, Robert, Paul and Arnold; special nephews, Casey and Danny; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Stevens officiating. Burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Tuesday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019