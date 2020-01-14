|
|
Dana W. Peck
93, of Canton passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Full obituary notice will follow on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. (330-477-6721 Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020