Danejer LaRae



Freeman



8.3.79 to 2.9.98







I celebrate your birthday as I always do -



Sitting here gazing



at your pictures



Thinking about how much I love and miss you!



Forty-Two today -



but in heaven you lay



Rubbing elbows with Kings and Queens



of yesterday!



My only child - God blessed me with you!



Happy Birthday



Danejer Freeman



Your life mattered too!



Love Mom



