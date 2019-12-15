|
Daniel F. Sciury
age 81 of Canton, passed away Friday, morning, Dec. 13, 2019. Born in Canton to the late William and Stella (Fields) Sciury, he was also preceded in death by his brother Bill Sciury and sister Patricia Geis. Dan was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He was the current President of the Hall of Fame Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO and retired from the United Way after 31 years of service. Dan was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his children Daniel (Tracy) Sciury, Melissa (Scott) Baker, Krystina Sciury, four grandchildren; Frank and Vinny Sciury, Vivian and Margo Baker, sisters Isabel "Jeanne" Johnson, Rita (John) Prose, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Family and friends will be received on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019