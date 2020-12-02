Daniel Beachyage 82, of New Philadelphia, formerly of Hartville, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born in Hartville on February 1, 1938, to Noah and Lydian (Miller) Beachy. He was a retired carpenter. He loved playing golf, spending time with family, and traveling.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia (Keller); children: Mark (Marsha) Smith, Denise (Gary) Smith, Laura Hurless; grandchildren: Jason Barnett, Sarah, George, Michael and Katherine Smith, Kortney Keller, Khloe (Mike) Brown, Derek (Tayshia), Brandy and Sarah Smith, Joshua and Isaac Hurless; six great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Beachy; and sisters: Nancy Troyer, Mary Wileman, and Martha Miller. Preceded in death by eight brothers: Nelson, Eli, John, Ray, Jonathan, Vernon, Albert and Joe Beachy; and sister, Amanda Otto.A funeral service will be held privately for all the extended family on Thursday 1:00 p.m. at Evermore Community Church with Pastors Ross Miller and Butch Nisly officiating. For friends, please join the live streamed funeral service at the church facebook or church website. Final resting place is Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.Arnold, 330-877-9364