DANIEL BEYES
1926 - 2020
Daniel Beyes

age 94, of Canton, OH, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1926 in Istanbul, Turkey to the late Lazaros and Anna (Sideri) Beyzade. Daniel spent time in both Istanbul and Athens, Greece where he studied and earned his degree in Architecture. He practiced architecture in Turkey and Greece before he emigrated to the United States in 1974. Daniel worked in real estate and also owned and operated Beyes Ceramics Supplies. He attended Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

In addition to his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by his sister, Despina. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anastasia "Stacy" Beyes; son, Larry (Maria) Beyes; and granddaughters, Danielle, Gabriella, and Julieana.

There are no calling hours or services. Donations may be made in Daniel's memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox (4705 Fairhaven Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44709). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
