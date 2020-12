Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Carpenter



age 65, died on November 30, 2020. Stark County Coroner, Dr. Anthony Bertin, is searching for his next of kin. Please contact the Stark County Coroner's office at



330-451-1366



