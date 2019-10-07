|
|
Daniel D. Crecco
76, of Navarre, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Country Lawn Nursing Home in Harmon. He was born in Massillon on April 6, 1943 to the late Vincent and Sarah (Bair) Crecco and married Pamela Margheret on November 29, 1969. She survives. Dan was a proud US Marine Corp Veteran and retired in 1999 from Zimmer Patient Care in Dover. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Massillon and had served as a trustee for the Brewster Federal Credit Union.
In addition to his wife, Pam, he is survived by children: Matthew (Tami) Crecco of Massillon, Mia (Andy) Keesee of Lebanon, TN and Ryan (Haylee) Crecco of Twinsburg; seven grandchildren; a sister, Janine Spurgeon; and brothers, Ron and Vince Crecco.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 5:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 11616 Sinclair Street S.W., Massillon, with Pastor Tim Mishler officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster is handling the arrangements.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019