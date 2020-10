Daniel Dee Welchpassed on to his heavenly home suddenly on Sept. 28th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold V. Welch. He leaves behind his mother, Nancy Shea Welch; sisters, Kathy (Mark) Huthmacher and Linda Sue (John) White;numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and a great-nephew. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com Heritage Cremation Society330.875.5770