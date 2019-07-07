Home

DANIEL E. COX Sr.


1941 - 2019
DANIEL E. COX Sr. Obituary
Daniel E. Cox, Sr.

Age 77, of Massillon, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019. He was born September 1, 1941 in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy Cox.

Dan is survived by his life long friend, Linda Roush; his children Tressa, Gloria and Daniel Cox, Jr.; siblings, Marlene, Goldy, Leanna, Gladys, Dave and June Cox, Ray and Laurie Cox Leila and Mike Rados, Tracy and Tim Adkins, Randy Cox, Stan Cox, Steve and Susan Cox, John and Pam Cox and Harry Cox.

There are no services planned at this time. Those wishing to share a memory may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh. com.

Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
