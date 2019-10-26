|
|
Daniel E. Luscomb
71, of Canton passed away on October 20, 2019. Daniel was born in Gardner, Massachusetts on September 12, 1948 to the late William and Virginia Luscomb. He was an executive chef at Riddle Enterprises in Las Vegas, owner/operator and executive chef at restaurants in Wisconsin and New Mexico until he retired in 1989.
Preceded in death by his sisters Joy Winter and Cheryl Hunter and brother Billy. He is survived by his sister Cathy (Bill) Roberts; best friend for over 30 years Tammy Canterbury; very good friends Richard Eidens, Dan Snyder and Kenny Allen; brother-in-law Ron Winter; nieces and nephews Melissa Downey, Michelle Kerbo, Karen Williams, Kathy Fraley, Debbie Cassidy, Lori Winter, Kelly Winter, Brian Winter, Sarah Rachor and Michael Bates; several great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial service will be at 6 PM on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 4:30-6 PM prior to the service on Tuesday. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 26, 2019