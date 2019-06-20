|
Daniel E. Mayle Sr,
85, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 18th, at Aultman Hospital. Born in Moatsville, W.Va., on June 28, 1933, son of the late Willis and Mildred Mayle, also preceded in death by daughter, Rebecca Dickson and son, Curtis Mayle. Retired from Republic Steel. Served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman.
Besides his wife of 31 years, Susanna (Croston) Mayle, he is survived by two sons, Daniel Jr, Theodore Mayle; two sisters, Faith (John) Brarbham, Ester Yager; two brothers, Melvin Mayle, Edward (Norma) Mayle; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Foster officiating. Friends may call on Friday, June 21st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., also in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019