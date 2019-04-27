|
|
Daniel "Danny" F. Nicklin
60, of Brewster, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Massillon, OH, on August 25, 1958 to Dennis E. and Gertrude A. (Babich) Nicklin. He was a 1977 graduate of Fairless High School. After graduating, Danny became a certified welder and fabricator. He also ran Home of the Hounds where he trained coon dogs and raised beagles. His passion was to help others. He donated bone marrow in 1997 and participated in a placebo clinical study for Nystagmus at Akron Children's Hospital in 2012. Danny's passion continued to the end of his life as he donated his body to Cleveland Clinic for medical research. Danny loved making big Sunday breakfasts for Missy and Jamie and spending time with Jamie feeding fish at the Wilderness Center. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. These traits were passed down to him from his Grandpa George Grover Nicklin. His dogs Dozer and Mac were constant companions. You could always find Danny listening to David Bowie while doing hands on work at his house, which was a common gathering place for family and friends.
He is survived by daughter and son in law, Jamie (Nicklin) and Ian Grant. Also surviving are five siblings, Michael Nicklin, Jennifer (Mike) McCleese, Patrick (Cathy) Nicklin, Mary Ann (Don) Asplin, and Timothy Nicklin (special friend Donna Lucas) close friend John Raff along with 3 nieces and 4 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis E. and Gertrude A. (Babich) Nicklin. The family would like to extend gratitude to the medical staff at Cleveland Clinic. A special thank you to Dr. Sumita B. Khatri and Jessica Leon a social worker at the Cleveland Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wilderness Center in Wilmot, OH. The family would like to extend an invitation for Family and Friends to attend a Memorial Mass in honor of Danny to be celebrated on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish St. Therese Church, Brewster, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019