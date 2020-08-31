1/1
DANIEL FRANKLIN SHANKEL
1941 - 2020
Daniel Franklin Shankel

Age 79, of Mechanicstown, went home to Glory, Aug. 28, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born May 10, 1941 in Canton to the late Wray and Alice (Franklin) Shankel. He graduated from East Canton High School in 1959. He worked at Republic Steel for 20 years as a millwright. Then he started his Dairy Farm, which was a longtime dream, and milked cows for 41 years. He served in the US Army Reserves for 6 years. He was known as Farmer, Uncle Dan the Tractor Man and Farm Grandpa. He lived to work – teaching his family to work as well. He was willing to help others – giving them advice and lending equipment. He was also concerned the you knew the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, whom he married Aug. 10, 1965, Wilma (Owens) Shankel; children: Edward (Talawn) Shankel of Paris, Byron (Waneda) Shankel of Mechanicstown, Shari Shankel of Mechanicstown, Laura (Titus) Gingerich of Hartville; brother, John (Barbara) Shankel of Carmel, IN; sister, Jean Slemboski of Canton; 13 grandchildren, one great grandson; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David; and an infant child.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church at 10547 Market Ave. N., in Hartville with Eugene Sommers officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com For those that cannot attend the funeral will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQFa6XrNoInpiww_kNvE7gg

Gotschall Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church
SEP
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 30, 2020
August 30, 2020
Dear Wilma and family,
We are saddened to hear of Danny's passing but we are celebrating with you that he is Home with Jesus. You are in our prayers.
Love,
Fred and Debbie Shields
Deborah Shields
Friend
