DANIEL FRANKLIN SHANKEL
1941 - 2020
Daniel Franklin Shankel

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church at 10547 Market Ave. N., in Hartville with Eugene Sommers officiating. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com For those that cannot attend the funeral will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQFa6XrNoInpiww_kNvE7gg

Gotschall Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church
SEP
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartville Conservative Menonnite Church
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 31, 2020
Dear Wilma I am so sorry to here your loss , I know how it is to loose love one, it not easy, just keep strong and stay busy will keep praying for u , one thing I will always remember that Dan always one to know about my baking.,....Viola and Ric Stockton
Viola Stockton
Friend
August 31, 2020
We were sorry to hear about Dan's passing. Our deepest sympathies to his family. Terry & Deborah Thomas
Terry Thomas
Neighbor
August 31, 2020
Dear Wilma and family, Dan was more like a brother than a friend and we will miss him dearly. We know he is at peace in the arms of the Lord. Love and prayers. Jim and Becky
Jim and Becky Slusser
Friend
August 31, 2020
May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,
May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,

May your memories of Daniel Franklin Shankel, give you peace, comfort and strength

Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.
I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.
My thoughts
and prayers to the family of .

US Army Reserve Veteran, Daniel Franklin Shankel, is “A True American Hero” God Bless†

† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †
Cheryl J Skinner Tri-State Military Museum
August 30, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 30, 2020
Dear Wilma and family,
We are saddened to hear of Danny's passing but we are celebrating with you that he is Home with Jesus. You are in our prayers.
Love,
Fred and Debbie Shields
Deborah Shields
Friend
