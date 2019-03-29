Home

Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK 74145
918-663-2233
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK 74145
Daniel Fredrick "Danny" Barnes


Daniel Fredrick "Danny" Barnes Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Fredrick Barnes

was born Nov. 9, 1961 in Tulsa, Okla., to Bill Barnes Jr. and Betty Ann Cummings Barnes. He died on March 26, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family and pals

Cinnamon Harry and Rosie following a short but valiant fight with esophageal cancer. Danny graduated from Tulsa's Memorial High School in 1980. Over the course of his working life, he worked in a variety of capacities for companies that include: Les's Grocery; Hodges Moving and Storage; Graebel Van Lines; Carpet Transport, Inc.; Emerick's Moving and Storage; Allied Plumbing; United Plumbing; and American Homes Plumbing. In 2003, Danny started his own independent plumbing business, Affiliated Plumbing that continues strong to this day. He enjoyed outdoor activities and had a love for animals.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Fred and Jane (Pappy and Mimi) Cummings; paternal grandparents, Bill and Janie Barnes; Grandfather Ralph Hess; aunt Barbara Cummings Bear; and, ex-wife Diana Barnes. Danny is survived by parents, Paul and Betty Ann Cummings Hess of Canton, Ohio, Bill and Jani Barnes of Woodland, Wash; sister, Tammy (Randy) Thomas; niece, Sarajane Brown; grandmother, Martha Hess; step children, Ronnie (Mandy), Kenny (Heather), and Jacob (Tabitha) Ragsdale; step grandchildren, Logan, Dakota, Shyanna, Harley, Levi and Oakley Ragsdale; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tulsa SPCA. A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, OK. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com.

Moore's Southlawn, 918-663-2233
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2019
