Daniel Glenn Lucas
1947 - 2020
Daniel Glenn Lucas

age 73 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on September 8, 2020. Daniel was born on July 8, 1947 in Barberton, Ohio to Paul and Betty (Young) Lucas. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1965 and from Kent State University in 1978. He worked for Babcock and Wilcox in Barberton until 1978. He retired from the Hoover Company in Canton in 2008 after working as a Quality Inspection Analysist. Daniel loved camping, cameras, and riding steam trains.

He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Walter Shafrath, mother-in-law, Betty (Robinette) Allman, and brother-in-law, Randy Stone. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan (Allman) Lucas, sisters-in-law, Nancy (Randy) Collier, Linda Stone, father-in-law, Ronald Allman, nephews, Adam (Jennifer) Gibson, Nicholas (Ericka) Gibson, and Christopher Adkins, great niece and nephew, Elena and Andrew Gibson, step-brothers, Jim (Claudia) Shafrath and Mark (Delores) Shafrath, numerous cousins, and his furry friend, Penny.

Friends and family may come to call on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Children's Home of Ohio in Wooster, Ohio or Best Friends of Utah Animal Rescue. Messages of comfort and care may be made to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
