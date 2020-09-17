Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Share Daniel's life story with friends and family





Lucas



Friends and family may come to call on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Children's Home of Ohio in Wooster, Ohio or Best Friends of Utah Animal Rescue. Messages of comfort and care may be made to



Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory



330-833-3222

Daniel GlennLucasFriends and family may come to call on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Children's Home of Ohio in Wooster, Ohio or Best Friends of Utah Animal Rescue. Messages of comfort and care may be made to www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store