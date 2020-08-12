Daniel Glick



88, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born in Sugarcreek on Jan. 5, 1932 to the late Albert and Malinda (Mullet) Glick. He was a 1950 graduate of Washington High School. Daniel married the love of his life, Helen Wengert, on Jan. 17, 1953. He first belonged to Sippo Valley Brethren of Christ but more recently was a long-time member of Amherst Community Church here in Massillon. Daniel served as a missionary for all his life. He gave his service to his God and fellow men, promoting faith, education and economic development. Missionary work wasn't something Daniel did, it was who he was. He served in many countries, travelling all over the world. Daniel began his life's passion in an orphanage in Pennsylvania. From there, he served at Holy Bible Mission in the Bahamas, the Friends Mission in Bolivia, and spent 18 years in Papua New Guinea with the Evangelical Bible Mission. Daniel also spent some time in Russia with Co-Mission as well as in Romania at the House of Hope with Mission to Serve. There were also a few missions where he spent a short amount of time in Venezuela, Haiti and many times in Mexico.



His work wasn't only internationally, but also right here in his home country. Daniel did prison Bible studies at Indian River Correctional Facility and also acted as a caretaker in the Overcomers Program in New Mexico for the Navajo with the Brethren in Christ Missions. Not only did he do educational work, but Daniel also helped organize and build many churches and buildings in Papua New Guinea as well as the Beach City Bible Methodist church and parsonage. His love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ was deep, sincere, and ever-present-- evident in his eyes, spirit and gratitude.



Daniel will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 67 years, Helen Glick; special nephew, Lane Glick and his wife Lorena; and his siblings, Dena (Avery) Sollenberger, James (Ruth) Glick and Ruth Anna (Chester) Musser; a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his daughter, Joy Regina and his siblings, Owen Glick, Mattie Grabill, Jacob Glick, Paul Glick, Earl Glick, Esther Beegle and Albert Glick, Jr.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cal Hamblin and Pastor Galen Oaks II officiating on family property located at 18770 Withrich Rd., Dalton, Ohio 44618. The service will be held outside under a tent with chairs provided. We are still asking that you adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines in regards to social distancing. Final resting place will follow the service at Pleasant View Cemetery in North Lawrence.



