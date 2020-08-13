1/
DANIEL GLICK
Daniel Glick

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cal Hamblin and Pastor Galen Oaks II officiating on family property located at 18770 Withrich Rd., Dalton, Ohio 44618. The service will be held outside under a tent with chairs provided. We are still asking that you adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines in regards to social distancing. Final resting place will follow the service at Pleasant View Cemetery in North Lawrence.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,

330-833-4839

Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
August 12, 2020
Many condolences to the family and his loving wife Helen..... it was a pleasure to know Daniel and to be able to care for him .. he will be deeply missed
Rebecca Ewing
Friend
