Daniel Glick



The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 13th from 5-8 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cal Hamblin and Pastor Galen Oaks II officiating on family property located at 18770 Withrich Rd., Dalton, Ohio 44618. The service will be held outside under a tent with chairs provided. We are still asking that you adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines in regards to social distancing. Final resting place will follow the service at Pleasant View Cemetery in North Lawrence.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,



330-833-4839



