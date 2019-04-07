|
|
Daniel H. Olson
Age 74, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019, in his home. He was born October 5, 1944 in Canton, to the late Hugo and Irene (Vanstrom) Olson. Dan was a 1962 graduate of Glenwood High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. He was a U.S. Airforce Vietnam Veteran. Dan was formerly employed by Merit Plastics for 15 years, Zimmer Patient Care for 15 years and DLH Industries. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie # 2374, Louisville, Animal Protective Guild and American Legion Post #548, Louisville. He is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Olson.
Dan is survived by two children, Steven (Julie Santos) Olson and Jessica (Cas) Noturno; five grandchildren: Leo and Lux Olson, Kaitlin, Ben and Sidney Noturno; his former wife, Karen Olson.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019