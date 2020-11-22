Daniel J. Cano
80, of North Canton passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born August 6, 1940 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Daniel and Josephine Cano. Daniel graduated from Washington High School in 1958. He was a member of the Washington High School Tiger Swing Band and got to march in the 1957 Rose Bowl Parade. Daniel was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church North Canton and enjoyed big band music.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his uncles, Julie and Paul; aunts, Nelie and Delores. Daniel is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Daniel (Lainey); grandson, Sabastian; sister, Celeste Martin; niece, Jenifer Martin and uncle, Donald Gray.
Due to the surrounding condition of Covid-19 there will be a private family graveside service for the family at Forest Hill Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
