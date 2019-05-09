|
|
Daniel J. Conrad 1952-2019
66, of Alliance, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2:27 a.m. at his place of residence. He was born on December 11, 1952 in Canton, and was both a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Walsh University. Daniel was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maximo; and had been employed as a Coordinator with Goodwill Industries. He enjoyed watching all sports but was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.
Survivors include his mother, Juliette Conrad; a sister, Lynn (Edward) Voytko; a brother, Rodney (Elisha) Conrad; two aunts, Arlene Gauthier and Darlene Workinger; five nieces and nephews: Mark, Renee, Todd, Pennette and Samuel; many cousins; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father, Mervin D. Conrad; and an infant sister, Theresa Marie
Conrad.
His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Maximo. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church Maximo, P.O. Box 219, Maximo, OH 44650. You are invited to view Daniel's
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019